Friday, 1 December 2023
Why Sydney Flames player Lara McSpadden is thrilled to be back in town

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
December 1 2023 - 6:00pm
Newcastle's Lara McSpadden, left, was back in town on Friday putting Charlestown South Public School students through their paces as part of a Sydney Flames tour to the region. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Lara McSpadden hopes a three-day Sydney Flames promotional tour to her home town can inspire Newcastle's next generation of WNBL players.

