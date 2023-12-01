Newcastle Herald
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Latest News

Hunter aiming for new high at home in NSW Interbranch titles

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 1 2023 - 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cooks Hill's Will Munro will be one to watch in the under-14s at the NSW Interbranch titles. Picture SLSNSW
Cooks Hill's Will Munro will be one to watch in the under-14s at the NSW Interbranch titles. Picture SLSNSW

Coach Tim Foran believes Hunter can challenge for a top-two finish when they host the NSW Interbranch Championships this weekend at Fingal Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.