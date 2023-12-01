Newcastle Falcons sign Opals rookie Isla Juffermans for NBL1 East in 2024

NEWCASTLE Basketball's general manager Matt Neason has described the signing of Opals rookie Isla Juffermans as a "coup" for the Falcons.
Juffermans, aged 18 and currently touring the region with the Sydney Flames, will join the Newcastle women's squad for NBL1 East next season.
"What a coup to bring Isla to Newcastle. She's one of the most promising juniors in the country and will add that extra dominance inside that we're looking for," Neason said via a club statement on Friday.
Juffermans made her senior debut for Australia in China in September having previously represented at two junior World Cups - under 19s this year and under 17s in 2022.
"I'm a Coffs Harbour junior so Newcastle basically feels like home to me, so I'm excited at this opportunity to play for the Falcons," she said.
Juffermans averaged 16.6 points and 9.8 rebounds playing for Basketball Australia's Centre Of Excellence in NBL1 East in 2023.
