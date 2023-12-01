Newcastle Herald
Paul Perry filly poised to relish first shot at Newcastle mile

By Gary Harley
December 1 2023 - 6:19pm
Paul Perry
Paul Perry

Newcastle and Hunter Hall Of Famer Paul Perry, who has 27 winners in the first four months of the season, has talented filly Bakerloo lining up in the final event at Saturday's Newcastle meeting.

