First days of December and drought is looming large

THE swing from La Nina to El Nino is one that brings significant consequences, transforming the palette of our sunburned country from vibrant greens to the paler, earthy tones that signify summer.
While Friday marked the first calendar day of summer, already much of the region is declared in drought. While rain bucketed on to much of the state this week, in some places destructively, Newcastle and surrounds found itself with relatively meagre showers.
It was perhaps perfect timing for the arrival of the Lower Hunter Drought Response Plan, which arrived late on Thursday and sets out the steps ahead of this region should rainfall fail to replenish the dams on which we all depend.
According to Hunter Water, our storages were at 82.9 per cent of capacity towards the end of the week. That may seem a high figure, but consider that it has fallen 2.5 per cent in a month and stands 14.6 per cent below the same time in 2022 and the picture seems considerably less sunny.
Even more frightening is the worst-case scenario that "our water supplies could fall from normal operating levels (above 70 per cent storage) to empty within three years in the event of a severe drought, even with drought response measures in place".
You don't need a report to tell you that such a scenario would be "catastrophic", even if it is considered "highly unlikely".
For many of us, the absence of rain means gleaming summer days and reduced inconvenience in the short term. For farmers, it can make or break their livelihoods long before water restrictions and other constraints reach suburban areas.
What must be remembered is that the new plan covers the lower Hunter. As reporter Matthew Kelly has already documented in Sandy Hollow, parts of the upper Hunter Valley beyond the reach of the dams that service Newcastle are already running low on water.
The measures available to defend the region's water supply include fast-tracking the proposed Belmont desalination plant if dam levels fall below 70 per cent, the trigger for water restrictions. While Minister for Water Rose Jackson said the government was "stepping up to ensure we have a clear path forward", it is telling that the worst-case scenario would leave a year of construction between the region running out of water and the four-year build required for the desalination plant.
Having a plan in place is important. At the very least, it puts all of us on notice once again that our water use matters. While several wet years have made floods a focus more than prolonged dry conditions, it's time to pour our effort into making every drop count.
