Lisa McDonald excited with comeback of Master Catch after injury

Fullerton Cove owner-trainer-breeder Lisa McDonald was ruing a wide draw for Master Catch in heats of the Christmas Gift at Menangle on Saturday night but she couldn't be happier with his return from injury.
The eight-year-old has had two runs back from an injury-enforced lay-off of more than seven months, which followed cup wins at Maitland, Tamworth and Armidale.
Master Catch returned with an eighth at Newcastle on November 10 then a third eight days later at Menangle in a class race won by Petes Said So in 1:50:3.
The runs have been a relief for McDonald, who gave the winner of more than $200,000 a break to overcome damage to the branches of a suspensory ligament.
"He's going really well," McDonald said. "I think he had seven months off in the end, and so far so good.
"It wasn't serious but if I kept racing him it might have turned serious, so he had some time off and his two runs back have been great. He went enormous last start at Menangle. It was a very hot race.
"Even his first run back, he was held up and he probably runs second if he gets out. But it was a good run first-up and we knew we were on track."
He faces an easier race but tougher task this week from an extreme outside draw in heat three.
"It's not so good with the draw this week, he's going to have to do a bit of work from there, but he's feeling really good," she said.
McDonald was eyeing another Carnival of Cups campaign with Master Catch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.