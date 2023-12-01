Kedwells hoping for change in luck for Duncan Dart Memorial heats

Elrington trainer Chris Kedwell is banking on better luck at the boxes for his three chances in heats of the Duncan Dart Memorial at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Kedwell and his partner, Sarah, have Kiss Me Ollahm (heat three), Lots Of Attitude (five) and Dynamo's Dream (six) in qualifiers for the 5th grade 400m series.
Dynamo's Dream has been off the scene for two months and has box four in the last heat.
"She's coming back from a bit of a spell and she's not too bad," Chris said. "She might be a little bit underdone but she should go close.
"Her best asset is her box manners but it can also be her worst. If the other dogs bark in their boxes, she won't jump. It seems to spook her."
Kiss Me Ollahm is the best boxed of the trio in three and is coming off three consecutive thirds at the track and trip.
"He's been racing pretty good without luck," he said.
"He's just been a little bit unlucky at the box rise, just a little bit tardy of late, but he seems to push through it."
Lots Of Attitude has a win and three placings from her past four runs, all at the track and distance, but she will have to overcome a start in box six.
"She's going OK but she's a bit small and she tends to find it a bit harder going," he said.
"She can't take any knocks and she just lacks that really quick first section to clear all that trouble.
"She's quick out of the boxes but doesn't have that zip to get away from them."
