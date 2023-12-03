Merewether diver Sam Fricker says 'my two most important jobs here are done'

MEREWETHER diver Sam Fricker feels like "my two most important jobs here are done" after striking success at back-to-back competitions in Brisbane.
Fricker qualified for next year's World Championships after combining with new partner Kurtis Mathews to claim the men's 3-metre synchronised final at national trials on Sunday.
This followed a narrow victory in the men's 10m platform decider at the Oceania Championships on Friday, earning Australia a second Olympic quota spot for that event in Paris.
Only the 10m preliminaries and final now remain for Fricker at World Championship trials, Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
"The rest of the week is important to me, but in my eyes the two most important jobs here are done," Fricker told the Newcastle Herald.
Australia produced a clean sweep at last week's Oceania Championships to secure all four Olympic quota spots on offer.
Fricker clinched gold alongside Georgia Sheehan (women's 3m springboard), Shixin Li (men's 3m springboard) and Nikita Hains (women's 10m platform).
He posted a total of 406.25 on Friday to defeat fellow countryman Jaxon Bowshire by less than a point.
"Just being able to go and earn it [Olympic quota spot] for Australia, I was really happy with that. Now I can go and try and fight for it to be mine," Fricker said.
He was also pleased with landing a forward four-and-a-half somersault dive next to Marshall at the end of Sunday's showdown.
