Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bikers with big hearts ride out in Newcastle Toy Run

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
December 3 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE sound of revving motorbike engines echoed throughout Stockton on Sunday morning as thousands of bikers embarked on the 46th annual Newcastle Toy Run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.