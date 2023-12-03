Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter bus crash survivor honours 'my girls' at AFL Women's grand final

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
December 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham McBride with the AFL Women's premiership trophy at the grand final breakfast on Sunday. Image supplied
Graham McBride with the AFL Women's premiership trophy at the grand final breakfast on Sunday. Image supplied
  • Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story may contain images of deceased persons.

Singleton bus crash survivor Graham "Banger" McBride had only one goal at the AFL Women's grand final in Victoria: "Do my girls proud."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.