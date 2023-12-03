Hunter finish fifth at NSW Surf Lifesaving Interbranch titles

Hunter's run of bronze medals at the NSW Surf Lifesaving Interbranch Championships ended when they finished fifth in the pointscore on Sunday at Fingal Beach.
Sydney won the two-day carnival from Central Coast, Sydney Northern Beaches and Far North Coast. Less than 50 points separated third spot and Hunter, who scored a breakthrough bronze at the 2017 event at Stockton and had held the position since.
This year, only the highest pointsgetter from each club in each race went towards the overall tally, rather than potentially both competitors. There were also no opens or under-19 divisions.
Hunter's Emerson Leadbeatter (under-17 female beach flags), Will Munro (under-14 ironman), Chace Harrison (under-12 ironman) and Phoebe Doran (under-17 female beach sprint) were individual winners.
Hunter were fourth after the opening day's action.
The host branch had success in the under 13, 14 and 15 mixed board relays to start day two but they were unable to improve their position.
Hunter also won the under-17 mixed ski relay, the under-14 mixed 2x1 beach run relay, the under-15 and under-12 female board rescue and the under-14 male Cameron relay.
