Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/Latest News

Hunter finish fifth at NSW Surf Lifesaving Interbranch titles

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 3 2023 - 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action on day one at Fingal Beach. Picture by Shane Abrahamson, SLSNSW
Action on day one at Fingal Beach. Picture by Shane Abrahamson, SLSNSW

Hunter's run of bronze medals at the NSW Surf Lifesaving Interbranch Championships ended when they finished fifth in the pointscore on Sunday at Fingal Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.