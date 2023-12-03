Newcastle Heraldsport
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Sport/Racing

Nanjar Jim facing wide draw for Maitland Gold Cup final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated December 4 2023 - 7:26am, first published December 3 2023 - 7:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nangar Jim
Nangar Jim

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen's Nangar Jim will carry local hopes in the group 2 Maitland Gold Cup Final (450 metres) from box eight on Friday night after qualifying while losing his unbeaten record at the track in the heats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.