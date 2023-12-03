Lone local chance Nangar Jim faces wide draw in Maitland Gold Cup

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen's Nangar Jim will carry local hopes in the group 2 Maitland Gold Cup Final (450 metres) from box eight on Friday night after qualifying while losing his unbeaten record at the track in the heats.
Nangar Jim had won all seven starts at Maitland and 11 of 18 overall when he was sent out a $1.80 favourite in the sixth and final qualifier on Friday night.
He started brilliantly from box four to build a four-length lead before Scorching Boy, for Wagga trainer Jess Fothergill ($16), bridged the gap. The pair went stride for stride in the closing stages before Scorching Boy edged ahead for a half-length win in 24.75 seconds.
Nangar Jim's time was the fastest of the runners-up, giving him a spot in the decider.
The final: 1. Sublime Ethics (David Smith), 2. Rampani (Peter Sims), 3. Big Frank Banner (Barry Gibbons), 4. Scorching Boy (Jess Fothergill), 5. Foran Banner (Barry Gibbons), 6. Nad El Sheba (Peter Lagogiane), 7. War Hawk (Penny Hutchinson), 8. Nangar Jim (Joe McFadyen).
In the Maitland Future Stars series, Greta trainer Michelle Lill's Canya Inferno draw box one for the final. Michelle Sultana's Rinsed The Lot was the fastest qualifier and drew two.
Also in the final are 3. Barbie Zeal (Dana Ivers), 4. King Aussie (Terrence Kunde), 5. Vintage Mel (Craig Chappelow), 6. Redfern Ferrari, 7. Furious (Charmaine Field), 8. Angel Shirley (Kevin Schalk).
On Saturday night, Robert Howard's Downtown Zipper and Susan Smith's My Hepburn were Hunter-trained winners at Wentworth Park.
