Newcastle Falcons recruit dreams of representing Australia at home Olympics

OLYMPICS have been the goal for as long as Isla Juffermans can remember, but a Games on home soil will arrive in "prime time" for the Newcastle Falcons recruit.
The 18-year-old, who debuted for the Opals a few months ago, has her sights set on representing the Australian women's basketball team in Brisbane in 2032.
"It's always been a dream of mine [to play for the Opals], but the main goal is the Olympics. That's been my goal since I was like six," Juffermans told the Newcastle Herald.
"That's the big goal so Opals is how I get there, part of the journey."
Juffermans feels "I'm probably a bit too young" for Paris next year and, while not ruling out Los Angeles in 2028, wants to target the third Olympics ever staged in Australia.
"I think the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, that's a big goal of mine. I'll be prime time [in terms of age] ... it would be so special."
Juffermans, a two-time junior World Cup representative, says her introduction to the senior national side in China earlier this year was a "really good experience".
"The pressure was off not being a major tournament so it was good to just be there and learn," she said.
Falcons coach Kristy Bultitude welcomed the Coffs Harbour product.
"Isla is going to be an excellent addition to the Falcons for 2024. Averaging 16 points will just add depth to our shooting, not to mention giving us a very good inside presence," Bultitude said.
Newcastle's roster is yet to be finalised with a local trial held on Sunday.
Following next year's NBL1 East, Juffermans will join University of Louisville.
The Flames travel to meet the Lightning in Adelaide on Wednesday.
