Gig guide: Allen Stone, Dashville Xmas, Brad Cox, Hope D and more

Allen Stone (USA), with Bella Taylor Smith - King Street Bandroom
Beer Pressure, with Kid On A Leash, Save The Humans, A Decade Drifting - Hamilton Station Hotel
Wendy Matthews, with Belle - Lizotte's
SoSo, with Brooklyn Comic, Handsome Alice, Long Distance - Hamilton Station Hotel
Twilight In The Valley ft. William & Julieanne Crighton, Ben Leece, Melody Pool, Hell West & Crooked - Congewai Public School
Dashville Xmas Weekender ft. Hat Fitz & Cara, Frank Sultana, Last Night Change - Dashville
Steve Kilbey - Qirkz In The Hunter
Crooked Colours (DJ set) - King Street Bandroom
Hope D, with Teddie, Flamingo Blonde - King Street Warehouse
Jackie Brown Jr., with Goon Gremlins, Daytrip, Acacia Blue - Hamilton Station Hotel
Unlocking The Doors - Lizotte's
Autobahns - Adamstown Bowling Club
Brendan Fell Trio - Seven Seas Hotel
IV, with Headletter, Snowfish - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Brad Cox, with Katie Jayne, Charlie Fittler, Austin Mackay, Leroy Macqueen, Hudson Rose - Regal Inn Tenambit
Dashville Xmas Weekender ft. Johnston City, Dave Wells, Saylor & The Flavor, Zac Crackalaka, Georgie Winchester Band, Magpie Diaries, Buddy Dingo, Nina, Field Of Crows - Dashville
The Black Sorrows, with Roshani - Lizotte's
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Slow Cinema, with JD & The Hunger Men, Good Glow - King Street Warehouse
Boudicca, with Craterface, Howlin' Rats, The Med Heads - Adamstown Bowling Club
Lu Quade & The Happy Accidents, with Grimeland, Warm Pup, Jingle - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Tall Stories - Seven Seas Hotel
The Black Sorrows, with Roshani - Lizotte's
Mad Caddies (USA), with The Porkers, Chris Duke & The Royals Ess-Em - Hamilton Station Hotel
Maureen O'Brien (Song of the Wetlands album launch) - Hunter Wetlands
Messiah in the City - Civic Theatre
JD & The Hunger Men - Grand Junction Hotel
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.