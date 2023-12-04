Newcastle Herald
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Latest News

Flano takes on big guns in title defence

By James Gardiner
December 4 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Flanagan is the defending champion of the Cathedral Invitational. Picture by Simone De Peak
Nick Flanagan is the defending champion of the Cathedral Invitational. Picture by Simone De Peak

NICK Flanagan is the defending champion at the Cathedral Invitational, but the unheralded Novocastrian is happy to fly under the radar below headline acts Adam Scott and Cameron Smith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.