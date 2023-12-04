Resident gets electric shock attempting to hang Christmas lights

A CHRISTMAS light enthusiast was given a shock while attempting to install lights on an outdoor tree on Sunday evening.
Ausgrid was alerted to the incident in Charlestown on December 3, where lights were accidentally thrown over active power lines, giving the person an electric shock. Fortunately the person was uninjured.
"By throwing the lights from the ground to the top of the tree, the string of lights became caught on a power line leading from the street to a block of units," Ausgrid said in a statement.
To remove the overhanging Christmas lights, Ausgrid crews disconnected power to safely remove the lights before restoring power to the power line and property.
Following the incident Ausgrid is reminding customers to be aware of potential dangers when installing Christmas lights this festive season.
"We're thankful on this occasion the customer wasn't seriously hurt, however any contact with electricity is putting your life at risk," Ausgrid Group Executive of Safety, Delivery and Operations Sam Sofi said.
"We all enjoy putting Christmas lights up at this time of year, but there are no second chances with electricity," he said.
He said physical contact, or even close proximity, to live electricity has the potential to cause serious injury or death.
"Our number one priority is the safety of the community and the last thing we want to see is anyone being injured or worse, so please never attach lights or decorations directly onto or close to any electrical equipment, including power lines, power poles or the service wires which run between your property and the poles in the street."
If you see an electrical hazard or receive an electric shock call Ausgrid immediately on 13 13 88. In a life-threatening situation call 000.
