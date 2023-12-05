Unique co-living tower with communal art space a first for the city

A UNIQUE $18 million co-living tower could be in the cards for the West End as City of Newcastle gives the idea the tick of approval.
Sydney developer Good Housing, which specialises in disability accommodation, originally lodged concept plans for a 15-storey unit block with 72 rented rooms and a communal art space on Denison Street.
The concept was sent back to the drawing board a number of times throughout the assessment process and was eventually reduced to 12 storeys with 51 rooms nestled between 'The Store' development, Newcastle Interchange and Bob Jane T-Marts.
Greens Cr John Mackenzie said while the council is still waiting on a more detailed design, it's an ideal use for the block of land.
"As it stands, it represents an opportunity to bring some much-needed diversity to the housing stock in the inner-city, perfectly located for this type of co-housing arrangement within 300m of the interchange and also very close to bus and light rail transport as a consequence of that," he said.
"[It] really opens up the possibility for some of the much-needed diversity that we had identified in the housing strategy, particularly around short-term and student accommodation.
"I think this provides the proponent with sufficient certainty to be able to go forward with that DA, with the confidence to known that a DA would be welcomed by this council and we'd encourage them to do so at the earliest opportunity."
The project is understood to be the first development in Newcastle designed under co-living provisions in the Housing State Environmental Planning policy put in place in 2021.
While any physical works would require a further development application, the proposal would see smaller private rooms built around shared living areas, a dedicated community artist space, an outdoor terrace on Level 2 and a communal rooftop space.
The proposal would provide nine car space, five motorbike parking spots and space for up to 50 bicycles.
Labor deputy mayor Declan Clausen said it's not an insignificant development for the city.
"It's the first application I've seen making use of these co-living provisions," he said.
"It's providing additional diversity and a new type of housing in the city that we haven't seen, in a location that does have good amenity, good access to public transport.
"I should also just acknowledge that no submissions have been received in relation to this development as well, which again I think indicates the degree of support that exists for it."
The site is close to public transport and within walking distance Marketown Shopping Centre, businesses and restaurants along King and Hunter streets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.