Rugby's new tackle laws to heighten pressure on referees

HUNTER rugby union officials and coaches at all levels welcome any measures to increase player safety, but have concerns over how the new lower tackle height will be applied.
Rugby Australia last week announced it will introduce a two-year trial to lower the legal tackle height from below the shoulders to below the sternum across the community game from February next year.
The changes apply to all competitions below Super Rugby level and will start on February 10 and be in place until the end of 2025.
The move comes after World Rugby undertook a research trial in March to look at making the game safer.
World Rugby, the English Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union are currently facing a legal claim brought by more than 200 former rugby union players, including 66 amateur athletes who are alleging they suffered brain injuries during their careers in rugby.
Hunter Junior Rugby president Kobus Hattingh said anything that "increases safety" would be "supported 100 per cent".
But he, Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman and Maitland premiership-winning first-grade mentor Luke Cunningham queried the application and how consistency would be achieved.
"From a safety point of view for the younger kids, we support it 100 per cent," Hattingh said. "The concerns we have from a rugby point of view is how we monitor it. If we can do it simply, smart and safe, great. "Ultimately it is a contact sport and mum and dads have to realise that. We are doing it as safely as we possibly can."
Cunningham believed the biggest "gray area" would be around the breakdown and encouraged Hunter Rugby to hold a workshop with referees and coaches from all levels before the season starts.
"The game is hard to police as it is," he said. "If you have a player jackalling for the football it is near impossible not to make contact on the arms and shoulders.
"Ideally, we sit down with [Hunter Rugby referees' boss] Rob Delboux and all the match officials. That would help clear any gray area if we are all in the same room being given the same instructions on what is acceptable and how it will be policed."
Coleman said the Wildfires had made alterations to tackle heights at the start of last season.
"We adjusted our technique because last year they introduced the law where any head contact is an automatic card," he said. "Our focus has mainly been chop tackle (low). It will impact the second man in. The new target will be lower to below the sternum or bottom of the ball. We are probably ahead of the pack in that aspect. It allows us to look at our off-load a bit more.
"The biggest change will be the pressure on the match officials. It is another rule for them to police."
