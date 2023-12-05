Newcastle Herald
Reserve Bank of Australia keeps cash rate steady at 4.35 per cent

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated December 8 2023 - 9:43am, first published December 5 2023 - 2:37pm
Mortgage holders are set for a reprieve after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held the cash rate steady at 4.35 per cent at its meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Picture Max Mason Hubers
Mortgage holders are set for a reprieve after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held the cash rate steady at 4.35 per cent at its meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Picture Max Mason Hubers

MORTGAGE holders are set for a breather ahead of Christmas after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the cash rate steady.

