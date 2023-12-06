Low cost and fun school holiday activities in Newcastle Advertising Feature

A day at the beach is a classic low cost way to spend school holidays in Newcastle. Take advantage of the many options on your doorstep and have a memorable and enjoyable break without putting a dent in your wallet. Picture Marine Neil

School holidays present families with a golden opportunity to down devices, interact together and have fun, and it doesn't have to break the bank.

There are many low cost school holiday activities in Newcastle guaranteed to engage people of all ages and create lifelong happy memories along the way.



It wouldn't be summer without going for a dip, for example, and the Hunter is blessed with a beautiful coastline and waterways.

Take advantage by spending the day swimming, splashing or just hanging out under the cabana, umbrella or whatever sunshade you fancy.



By the beach, by the lake, by the river, by the many public pools that dot the local landscape.

Many locations are accessible by public transport if you don't have a car, and depending on where you live, it might be possible to walk or ride a bike.

Don't forget to slip slop slap, though, and always remember to be water aware and swim between the flags.

Newcastle is home to many institutions that provide low cost holiday options too.

The Newcastle Museum, for instance, is a great day trip destination where you can learn about the history and culture of the city.



Admission is free, and there are displays and interactive exhibits for all ages.



This summer it's all about Australia in Space; the Museum's summer blockbuster exhibition.



There'll be pop-up planetariums to explore and a host of amazing free activities and science shows scheduled throughout January.



If someone tells you to take a hike, don't be offended, try Glenrock State Conservation Area instead.

Just a few kilometres from the CBD and overlooking stunning coastal panoramas, Glenrock is laced with beautiful walking tracks and bushland just waiting to be explored.



Blackbutt Wildlife Reserve at New Lambton is a similar facility, home to many scenic walks, play equipment, barbecue facilities and animal attractions.

Other nature-themed recreational options include the Newcastle Wetlands at Shortland and Newcastle Botanical Gardens at Raymond Terrace.



Newcastle is a great place to ride a bike.

Dedicated cycling paths span the entire Newcastle Foreshore running along local beaches, extending kilometres inland along beautiful Throsby Creek and as far south as Swansea via Fernleigh Track.



Similar trails link up around Lake Macquarie.

If you can't settle on just one of these starter options, try a combination.

Plan a picnic for King Edward Park overlooking Newcastle Beach.

Enjoy the views as you stroll along Anzac Walk from Merewether Baths up to Newcastle Obelisk.



Take a dip at the Bogey Hole, or any of the beaches or public pools along the way, and then unwind with a leisurely lunch under the trees at King Edward.



It's an iconic way to spend a Newie day and what the heck? Why not link into a local community event.

Newcastle is a vibrant city and will have numerous spaces 'activated' throughout the break so keep an eye out for festivals, markets and outdoor concerts and strategise accordingly.