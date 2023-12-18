Class of 2023 HSC students look to future with pride and excitement

The end of your high school years is one of life's first major milestones.- UON Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky
As the academic year ends and we catch our breath before the festive season begins, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the High Achievers and the entire HSC Class of 2023. As you reflect on all the hard work and dedication, I hope you feel a sense of pride as you consider your next steps.
The end of your high school years is one of life's first major milestones. To the parents and carers who supported your children throughout their schooling, and the past year in particular, you no doubt feel pride in your child's achievements. As a parent myself, I remember this time fondly.
To the class of 2023, the University of Newcastle is ready to welcome you next year. We look forward to watching you flourish as you step out into the world and start your university life. If you didn't get the marks you were hoping for, you may be feeling some uncertainty about what the future holds. I want to assure you that it's not the end of your higher education journey. We are proud to be one of the best alternative entry pathways in Australia to university. There is a place for you at our university and I encourage you to reach out to us to learn more about your options.
We are one of the top 175 Universities in the world and we are a University for our region. You can feel confident that you will receive a world-class education, right here in our region.
We have a strong presence across regional New South Wales and with campuses in Newcastle and on the Central Coast, our University is accessible to everyone, no matter your background or where you are from.
Nine out of 10 jobs of the future will require post-school education. Our focus is on your future and we want you to have the skills you need to land your dream job as soon as you graduate. When you study at our university, you will have access to hands-on practical experiences through our career-ready placements, giving you opportunities to put theory into practice with real-world experiences.
If you have global ambitions, our international exchange programs offer you a chance to study abroad. With over 100 partner universities globally, the world is truly your oyster.
Congratulations once again to the HSC class of 2023. Enjoy your well-deserved break, I look forward to welcoming you to the University of Newcastle in 2024!
If you have a Year 12 student in your life, you'll know the past few weeks have been all about escaping with friends (perhaps interstate or any number of postcodes by the coast) and chillaxing, partying, or both.
Make no mistake, Schoolies comes in all shapes and sizes for 2023's graduates, but it remains a much-loved ritual. Now they're home, and Christmas is just around the corner. That still leaves a considerable block of time to fill, however, before they begin tertiary studies or whatever they may have planned for 2024 and beyond.
So, what does summer have in store? "Life after school is likely to be a journey," Raising Children Network director Derek McCormack said. "It's about adapting and taking advantage of opportunities that come as the individual changes and develops new skills and interests. When parents and carers are helping their teenagers explore options and plan for the future, it can help to take into consideration their child's interests and values.
"Ask questions to get them thinking about what really interests them, such as 'what are you passionate about?' and 'what types of things do you most enjoy doing?'. These can help guide them toward suitable options."
Their responses could be applied to any number of pursuits, such as:
A road trip. This could be with family (a great way to clock up hours for kids who are still on their L plates) or fellow graduates - who doesn't have nostalgia about those carefree days, hitting the open road without a care in the world?
Concerts, entertainment. Whether they love music or sports, the summer line-up never disappoints.
A casual job. There's so much to be gained here - decent pocket money, meeting new people and life skills they'll take with them forever.
Volunteering. While this could be with a local registered agency or sports club, it could be as simple as helping out a grandparent or elderly neighbour in their garden.
Life after school is likely to be a journey.- Derek McCormack, Raising Children Network
Life admin. Summer is the ideal time to start adulting, be it creating a resume or revamping their bedroom to reflect the next chapter better. Looming course offers may also determine other life admin that needs sorting.
There's no need to panic for Year 12 graduates with no idea what life will look like in 2024. And parents, take heed.
"Parents can help their children get ideas about what interests them by encouraging them to talk to family, friends and other role models about their jobs, careers and employment histories and visiting career expos," McCormack said. "Parents should keep in mind that it is OK if their child doesn't know what they want to do or decides on something then changes their mind. Remember it is common for people to change jobs and careers many times during their working lives."