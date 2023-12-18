Class of 2023 - Congratulations on finishing your HSC Advertising Feature

Hunter School of The Performing Arts (HSPA) student Tom Autard has an early offer of study at University of Newcastle and was inspired by his teacher Kat Miller-Little who graduated from UON this week with a Masters degree. Picture Simone De Peak

UON Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky. Picture Marina Neil

Class of 2023 HSC students look to future with pride and excitement

As the academic year ends and we catch our breath before the festive season begins, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the High Achievers and the entire HSC Class of 2023. As you reflect on all the hard work and dedication, I hope you feel a sense of pride as you consider your next steps.

The end of your high school years is one of life's first major milestones. To the parents and carers who supported your children throughout their schooling, and the past year in particular, you no doubt feel pride in your child's achievements. As a parent myself, I remember this time fondly.

To the class of 2023, the University of Newcastle is ready to welcome you next year. We look forward to watching you flourish as you step out into the world and start your university life. If you didn't get the marks you were hoping for, you may be feeling some uncertainty about what the future holds. I want to assure you that it's not the end of your higher education journey. We are proud to be one of the best alternative entry pathways in Australia to university. There is a place for you at our university and I encourage you to reach out to us to learn more about your options.

We are one of the top 175 Universities in the world and we are a University for our region. You can feel confident that you will receive a world-class education, right here in our region.

We have a strong presence across regional New South Wales and with campuses in Newcastle and on the Central Coast, our University is accessible to everyone, no matter your background or where you are from.

Nine out of 10 jobs of the future will require post-school education. Our focus is on your future and we want you to have the skills you need to land your dream job as soon as you graduate. When you study at our university, you will have access to hands-on practical experiences through our career-ready placements, giving you opportunities to put theory into practice with real-world experiences.

If you have global ambitions, our international exchange programs offer you a chance to study abroad. With over 100 partner universities globally, the world is truly your oyster.

Congratulations once again to the HSC class of 2023. Enjoy your well-deserved break, I look forward to welcoming you to the University of Newcastle in 2024!