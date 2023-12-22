A Growing Understanding Speech Pathology committed to excellence Advertising Feature

With a focus on individualised care and an inclusive approach, the award-winning team at A Growing Understanding Speech Pathology are poised to continue delivering industry-leading services in 2024. Picture supplied

A Growing Understanding Speech Pathology is an award-winning private practice synonymous with excellence and innovation in paediatric speech and language therapy.



The team celebrated a string of successes at the 2023 Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards including victories in Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion, Outstanding Business Leader, and the coveted Business of the Year categories.



These accolades are a testament to their unwavering dedication to providing exceptional care and a nurturing environment for children and families in the Lake Macquarie and Newcastle regions.

"Our achievements, from the outset as a Start-Up Superstar to the present day, are built on a foundation of high-quality, compassionate care," Practice Director Lauren Haskins said. "We're not just a private practice; we're a community where everyone is encouraged to grow."

Central to A Growing Understanding's ethos is the principle of 'CARE': Celebration, Accountability, Respect, Excellence, and Care. This philosophy has been instrumental in creating a workplace that transcends the traditional boundaries of a speech therapy practice, fostering a space where children, families, and professionals thrive together.

Looking ahead to the New Year, A Growing Understanding remains committed to expanding its support for families. "As we grow, we're actively seeking passionate individuals who align with our values to join our mission, ensuring that we continue to provide exceptional support for children and their families," Lauren said.

2023 also marked a significant stride in the organisation's journey towards reconciliation. With the development of their Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), A Growing Understanding demonstrates a profound commitment to partnering with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. This initiative, along with their strides towards the Rainbow Tick of Approval and establishing Translating and Interpreting Services, underscores their dedication to creating an environment that is genuinely inclusive, respectful, and representative of the diverse communities they serve.

The crowning achievement as Business of the Year celebrates the collective effort and shared vision of the entire 'purple family'.



"This accolade is not just a reflection of our team's dedication, but also a testament to the triumphs of every family who has walked through our doors," Lauren explained. "Celebrating achievement is a key part of our values, and we extend our deepest gratitude to the families for their unwavering support of our service."