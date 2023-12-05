Adrian Isherwood eyes first NSW Country Championships final, Bush Blues cap

ADRIAN Isherwood relocated from Sydney to "live by the water".
Not quite halfway through his first full cricket season at Belmont and the representative all-rounder will play his maiden NSW Country Championships final.
And he's got his eyes locked on dual prizes - a record-extending fifth consecutive state title for Newcastle and an individual Bush Blues cap.
"We've got the final on Sunday and I'm pretty confident we should wrap up five in-a-row ... hopefully make the NSW team for January [nationals]," Isherwood told the Newcastle Herald.
"I think that's probably the ultimate goal this year - trying to make the NSW Country team, hopefully win a comp there and go pretty well. Get back to playing good standard stuff again."
Isherwood, 28 and now living "30 seconds away" from Caves Beach, began his cricketing journey as a teenager in Penrith.
He went onto play Sydney first grade with his junior club, Western Suburbs and University of NSW before taking up a coaching role at shires side Pennant Hills.
Isherwood, who was a marquee for City in last season's T20 Summer Bash, has signed at Belmont until the end of 2024-2025.
"I just basically wanted to move up from Sydney and live by the water," he said.
"I didn't really think about moving to the coast until this year and Belmont have looked after me, they are a good club to play for.
"Playing over 10 years of first grade, I'm trying to give back and help wherever I can and pass on knowledge."
Seven rounds into Belmont's campaign, Isherwood has made 180 runs at an average of 36 and picked up nine wickets at 22.44.
The T20 Summer Bash commences next weekend (December 17) with the Whips away to defending champions the Pumas (Hamilton-Wickham) at Passmore Oval, Isherwood welcoming an injection from Gordon opening bowler Quincy Titterton.
Sunday marks a representative rematch from 12 months ago, Newcastle hosting Central Coast at No.1 Sportsground (10am).
Newcastle's final team is expected to be announced at training on Wednesday with coach Shane Burley hopeful of leg-spinner Aaron Bills returning despite a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, in the Under-19 National Championships, NSW Country have a play-off with Victoria Country at Wodonga on Wednesday.
NSW Country, including Joey Gillard (Belmont) and Harry Scowen (City), were in a four-way share of fourth spot after two wins and two losses.
