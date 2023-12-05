Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Council staff back new bar opening to midnight under Honeysuckle units

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
December 5 2023 - 4:30pm
Residents Barry Taylor, Marjorie Marsh, George Wollstenholme and Peter Stubbs have objected to the Huntington bar plan. Picture by Marina Neil
Residents Barry Taylor, Marjorie Marsh, George Wollstenholme and Peter Stubbs have objected to the Huntington bar plan. Picture by Marina Neil

Newcastle council staff have recommended approval for a new bar and restaurant opening to midnight under the luxury Huntington apartment building on the Honeysuckle waterfront.

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

