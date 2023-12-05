Showcase home on large blockat Chisholm offers perfect lifestyle options

4 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
Flawless and modern over one breathtaking level broken into two separate wings, this elegant entertainer takes a stylish approach to family luxury.
Radiant with natural light and boasting every key comfort plus an outdoor paradise complete with resort-style pool, poolside cabana and faultless entertaining zone - it's a true sanctuary from the outside world.
The spacious internal layout can easily adapt to a family's changing needs with a collection of living zones, four bedrooms, a dedicated office and two luxe bathrooms plus powder room.
Its highlights reel continues to impress with ducted AC, plantation shutters, engineered Blackbutt floors, 2.7m ceiling heights, ladder access to roof storage and a crisp and contemporary colour scheme.
Auto double garage with epoxy floor and indoor access plus three off-street car parks - ideal for boat or caravan storage.
Surrounded by natural waterways and wide streets in a suburb with a rich family spirit, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to call home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.