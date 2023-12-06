QT Newcastle steps up to offer Christmas-at-home feast again

It is adjacent to the Bimbadgen's wedding function centre on Palmers Lane. And it's a great place to stay if you are having a big lunch nearby, like Esca at Bimbadgen's five-course "Signature Experience" meal by head chef Keira Madeley of matching wines with your meal. At this moment it features house-made foccacia (NV Bimbadgen Sparkling Cuvee), yellow fin tuna ceviche (2021 Bimbadgen Palmers Lane semillon), octopus with lemon, nduja and pangrattato (2021 Bimbadgen Palmers Lane chardonnay), risotto (2021 Bimbadgen McDonalds Road semillon), lamb backstrap (2019 Bimbadgen McDonalds Road shiraz) and brown sugar pavlova (2022 Bimbadgen Late Harvest semillon).