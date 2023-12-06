QT Newcastle steps up to offer Christmas-at-home feast again

QT Newcastle is once again offering to help folks with their Christmas dinner this year.
Christmas Feasts by QT at Home is a breezy banquet catering for up to six guests, from $649 per box with 20 dishes to unwrap.
Menus, created by chef Shayne Mansfield, are unique to QT Newcastle with each course festively themed; Toasting + Snacking, From Santa's Oven and The Trimmings.
Tables will be dressed with mixed artisan salumi, steamed tiger prawns with cognac horseradish mary rose and lemon, honey glazed Australian ham with seeded mustard or slow roasted suckling lamb shoulder.
The trimmings include duck fat potatoes sprinkled with rosemary and roasted butternut pumpkin with labneh, pomegranate and mint.
The decadence continues with Christmas pudding with brandy custard and sour cherries to summer pavlova with mango curd smoked passion fruit and caramelized filo or pavlova trifle with vanilla meringue, double cream, blueberries, mango, almonds and lime.
With fine dining, comes fine wining.
QT Newcastle is also offering a curated collection of three wines the 2021 Hungerford Hill Semillon, 2021 Mercer Nebbiolo Rose and the 2021 Tyrrell's special release Shiraz Pinot Noir.
These three wines from local lists can be added to your QT at Home box for $110.
Orders must be in before December 21.
Feasts are available for pick-up from QT Newcastle on December 23 and 24. Go to qtathome.com.
Bimbadgen's new accommodation, The Lane Retreat, opened in October at the end of Palmers Lane only a couple of kilometres from the winery's cellar door.
Set amongst 15 hectares of secluded 50-year-old vineyards and natural bushlands in the heart of the Hunter Valley wine country, The Lane Retreat offers 60 premium studios with panoramic views of the Broken Back Range.
There is a heated pool on the grounds.
It's perfect for couples: no pets allowed, and marketed for adult getaways.
It is adjacent to the Bimbadgen's wedding function centre on Palmers Lane. And it's a great place to stay if you are having a big lunch nearby, like Esca at Bimbadgen's five-course "Signature Experience" meal by head chef Keira Madeley of matching wines with your meal. At this moment it features house-made foccacia (NV Bimbadgen Sparkling Cuvee), yellow fin tuna ceviche (2021 Bimbadgen Palmers Lane semillon), octopus with lemon, nduja and pangrattato (2021 Bimbadgen Palmers Lane chardonnay), risotto (2021 Bimbadgen McDonalds Road semillon), lamb backstrap (2019 Bimbadgen McDonalds Road shiraz) and brown sugar pavlova (2022 Bimbadgen Late Harvest semillon).
The Lane Retreat is the perfect wine country experience for a relaxing getaway, a convenient base for a Palmers Lane wedding or mid-week corporate retreat.
It is uniquely serviced by its own Pantry general store, so guests can stock up on choice games and gifts, boutique foods and drinks (including wine, beer and spirits).
The Pantry also offers fresh espresso coffee.
The Lane Retreat offering includes a very convenient pre-packaged breakfast, with muesli and yogurt, fresh juice and mini quiches you can heat in your in-room microwave oven.
Bimbadgen is also making spirits at its winery, bottling gin and vodka under the Night Merchant label on premises.
The Lane Retreat has an opening special: enjoy one night's accommodation at The Lane Retreat, breakfast for two guests and a bottle of Bimbadgen's sparkling wine from $309 per night.
The offer is valid for stays to December 24, 2023.
Book online at thelaneretreat.com.au
Newcastle's unique native foods producer Oz Tukka is having a native flavour experience this Saturday, Decemeber 9, from 2pm to 33.30pm, at its Redhead production facility (Unit 4, 1 Seasands Drive, Redhead) for $45 per person.
Oz Tukka owners Linda Dipper and Ray Kochel will show participants behind the scenes of creating the Oz Tukka product, explain where the native ingredients are sourced from and how they are processed onsite.
There will be an introduction to some of the vast range of Australian native botanicals available.
The day will also include an interactive talk discussing the edible, medicinal and cultural uses of a range of species.
There will also be an afternoon tea of native-inspired finger food and beverages.
And, there is the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping, or purchase some native ingredients or plants after been inspired by your afternoon experience.
If you ever needed an excuse to become a member at Mount Pleasant Wines, their Christmas offer on white wines provides a pretty solid reason.
Wines available at considerable savings by the dozen include 2023 Estate Grown Semillon, 2022 Estate Grown Semillon, 2023 Light Dry White (limited stock), 2022 Estate Grown Rose, 2017 Elizabeth Semillon, 2021 Estate Grown Chardonnay and 2023 Homestead Chardonnay.
Here's a rare Hunter Valley pinot noir that should not escape your attention: Usher Tinkler's 2023 Single Vineyard Devils Kitchen Pinot Noir is an absolute beauty.
There is not much and it will go quick, but it's a glorious drop and would make a great gift for someone special... including yourself.
