Dream apartment located in M on Watt in heart of inner city Newcastle

2 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Experience the vibrant lifestyle of Newcastle's east end right outside your door at 'M on Watt.'
Step out and have the iconic harbour and Nobbys Beach just a left turn away or go right for a swim or surf at Newcastle Beach or a leisurely wander through King Edward Park.
Back at the pad, this first-floor apartment surprises and delights with its oversized layout.
The huge kitchen is a dream with Caesarstone benches and top-notch Miele appliances, including a 900mm gas cooktop.
Step out onto the northeast-facing terrace, perfect for casual dining or entertaining.
You'll find two bedrooms with ample robe space, two fully tiled bathrooms, a Euro laundry that's larger than average, and not one but two parking spaces in a nifty car stacker, along with a storage cage.
Whether you're in the mood for shopping, a leisurely harbour stroll, a dip in the ocean, dinner with friends, or a breezy light rail trip to the west end, this spacious apartment has you covered.
