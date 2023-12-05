Masterpiece New Lambton Heights home exudes the ultimate in luxury living

5 beds | 3 bath | 4 car
Set in one of Newcastle's most coveted locales, this outstanding residence offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those looking for the ultimate in luxurious living.
An abundance of space makes this architectually designed masterpiece the perfect property for family living with an abundance of indoor/outdoor entertaining options offering relaxation, and privacy.
Soaring ceilings anchor an impressive open plan space that flows seamlessly from indoors to out. Every window opens to beautiful greenery, tranquil and private.
Multiple entertaining areas, level lawns, and a large pool finished in Italian porcelain are perfect for hosting large groups.
The stunning kitchen offers a butler's pantry and a huge CaesarStone waterfall island, plus five-burner gas cooktop with a full suite of premium Miele appliances.
In all there are five premium bedrooms incorporating a private guest wing with kitchenette.
The guest wing is internally accessible with its own private entrance perfect for adult children, multi-generational families or can be utilised as a separate Airbnb as the current vendors do, providing a regular weekly bonus income.
The master bedroom comes with luxurious ensuite and incredible walk-in robe.
Proximity to the John Hunter Hospital is ideal for medical professionals looking for a sanctuary close to work.
The property is set on a sprawling 1581sqm block in a cul-de-sac easily accessible to Blackbutt Reserve and comes with oversized lock-up garage and internal access catering for up to four cars.
"The buyers who have had the pleasure of experiencing the property so far have been overwhelmed at the shear scale of it - oversized living, oversized bedrooms - it truly is a once in a lifetime home," listing agent Carly Knight from McGrath Estate Agents New Lambton said.
"Unlike others in the area which often need a complete renovation, this property has been reimagined magnificently with everything you could ever hope to have in a forever home.
"Most of the interested parties currently have large families looking to upsize from surrounding areas and interstate.
"The area is family focused and tightly held.
"People who reside here revere Ardlessa Way and the area's privacy and tranquillity, proximity to schools, transport, John Hunter Hospital and local shopping areas.
"It is a standout home unlike any others in the area with inclusions and a polish that is beyond 'normal'.
"Top of the line appliances and spotted gum floors, thoughtful use of quality construction materials and environmentally-conscious additions like water tanks and solar all sit in the background adding to the home's luxury and nothing-to-do appeal."
