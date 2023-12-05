The whole picture: A guide to running a wholesale business

Here's a comprehensive guide to running a wholesale business.

When it comes to running a wholesale business, there are certain steps you need to take to ensure it runs smoothly. Irrespective of the wholesale business model you choose to pursue - whether you prefer to sell pre-manufactured items at a wholesale rate, or produce them yourself to distribute to retail vendors - running a wholesale business takes a lot of hard work.

For this reason, to be successful in the operation of your wholesale business, there are particular skills you need to possess to be able to run your business competently, efficiently, and effectively. So, for our comprehensive guide to running a wholesale business, read on.

Sourcing a product to sell wholesale

Needless to say, many different products can be acquired to sell wholesale. If you are interested in starting up a wholesale jewellery business, for example, you can source distributors who specialise in producing wholesale jewellery in Australia.



By engaging the services of a manufacturer and distributor you can trust, you can ensure you have access to quality products to resell at a competitive wholesale rate. In some cases, your business will not even need to hold physical stock - you can instead rely on your distributor to ship your products directly to your customers, a process commonly known as drop shipping.

If you are not interested in selling jewellery, you may prefer instead to focus on selling wholesale homewares, furniture, or even baby products. Without a doubt, the baby goods industry is certainly flourishing in terms of wholesale businesses.



Indeed, baby items are some of the top-selling items in both the retail e-commerce and wholesale spaces. For this reason, wholesale businesses centred around selling items aimed at infants are rapidly increasing in number, and as a result, this is a seriously competitive (and lucrative!) space to be working in.

Skills you need to run a wholesale business

If you're opting to start up a wholesale business, there are certain skills you need to develop to be successful. These include:

Being able to build a solid relationship with your customers

Building a solid relationship with your wholesale customers requires open communication, transparency, and honesty. Sometimes, things can go wrong - especially when you are dependent on global supply chains to acquire and distribute your products.



As such, good customer service is key. Having a loyal client base also means recognising when offers, discounts and incentives can be extended. Of course, this does not mean undercutting yourself! As such, discretion is recommended when extending offers and promotions to your clients.

Fostering positive client relations also means being able to develop relationships with new customers. One element of this is B2B lead generation.



Also known as business-to-business sales, creating a solid B2B clientele is an essential part of any wholesale business. This is because it enables you, as the wholesaler, to sell your wares to other vendors, who can then sell them on to their customers for you.

The ability to organise, manage and control your inventory

Being able to manage and control your product inventory is central to your success as a wholesale business. You need to be able to take stock, be aware of when certain items are running low and need replenishment, but also, be careful not to overstock your business.



Holding too much inventory of a certain product will not only take up space on your warehouse shelves, but it can also cause you to lose money. As such, the ability to anticipate supply and demand is essential and is another skill you will need to develop to ensure your wholesale business is a success.

The knowledge and technique to manage your cash flow effectively

The importance of managing your cash flow is a crucial element for any successful business. Essentially, cash flow management involves understanding your financial responsibilities and staying on top of these as a business owner.



Further, managing your cash flow also means keeping track of your outgoing expenses versus your incoming funds. If you need help with this, you may wish to engage the services of a professional accountant or bookkeeper.

Steps to take to ensure your wholesale business runs smoothly

Once you have acquired the skills you need to be successful in your business, there are also certain steps you need to take for business success.

1. Establishing your wholesale business model

Establishing your business model requires you to understand how a wholesale business works. Importantly, there are two main forms of wholesale businesses.



First, If you have the resources at your disposal, you may decide to produce and manufacture your products. Once produced, you can distribute these products to other vendors who will then sell them in the retail space.



Alternatively, you may prefer to purchase pre-manufactured items from another distributor and store them in your warehouse, to then resell at a wholesale rate. Of course, it is up to you to choose which wholesale business model you prefer to follow!

2. Conducting market research

Next, you will need to conduct market research to ascertain your business' niche and product market fit. Once you have established this, you will be able to define your ideal client. This is central to understanding your customer's needs and being able to sell your wholesale product to them.

3. Building a repeat client base

Establishing customer loyalty is central to a wholesale business's success. As a wholesale business, it is vital to have repeat clients, and it pays to have a solid rapport with your product resellers. In a sense, you are reliant on them to take your business offering to retail.

Running a successful wholesale business takes hard work, dedication and commitment. It also requires you to be business savvy and to develop the necessary skills to be a success.

