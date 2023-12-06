Newcastle Heraldsport
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
The City players set for key roles in NSW Country under-19 female side

December 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Left-arm orthodox spin bowler Sienna Eve is one of four Newcastle City players named in the NSW Country under-19 female team. Picture by Marina Neil
NSW Country coach Hannah Trethewy expects Kate McTaggart, Sienna Eve and Caoimhe Bray to all play pivotal roles at the national under-19 cricket championships in Brisbane this month.

