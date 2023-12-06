Newcastle RL defending premiers Maitland pick up Lachlan Stein for 2024

BACK-TO-BACK Newcastle Rugby League premiers Maitland have bolstered their roster with the signing of a World Cup representative and former Penrith Panthers squad member.
Lachlan Stein is set to join the Pickers for 2024, having recently relocated to the region.
Maitland coach Matt Lantry describes Stein as a "handy addition", albeit "out of the blue".
"Lachlan's moved to the area from Sydney and was looking for a game," Lantry told the Newcastle Herald.
"He hasn't played for a few years, essentially since COVID, but he's young and fit. So it's come out of the blue, but he'll be a handy addition."
Stein, 27 and born in Wollongong, has links with the Thirroul club and played for both St George Illawarra and Cronulla in the junior representative ranks.
He made 28 NSW Cup appearances between 2016 and 2018, mostly with the Panthers in 2017.
Stein played for Scotland at the World Cup six years ago and later joined Ron Massey Cup side Glebe-Burwood (2019).
Lantry says the Pickers "haven't lost anyone from our top squad" while Gary Anderson and James Bradley are both training with the Knights (NSW Cup) over summer.
Other off-season recruits across Newcastle RL include: Will Smith, Nathan Ross (Wests), Blake Austin (The Entrance), Blake Ferguson (Kurri), Sam Clune (Souths), Angus Ernst (Cessnock) and Brayden Searle (Wyong).
