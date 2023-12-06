Merewether's Sam Fricker turns World Championships focus to 'synchro only'

MEREWETHER diver Sam Fricker looks set to miss individual selection for the World Championships after falling just shy of the men's 10-metre podium in Brisbane on Wednesday.
Fricker (1261.85) finished fourth in the platform final behind Cassiel Rousseau (1493), Japan's Rikuto Tamai (1476.75) and Jaxon Bowshire (1264.65).
The Australian Domestic Grand Prix doubled as World Championship trials.
"Tough competition today, but happy with how I dove," Fricker told the Newcastle Herald.
"Gives me a huge opportunity to focus on synchro only in Doha, win Australia that Olympic [quota] spot and continue pushing for a [Games] medal," he said.
Fricker beat Bowshire by less than a point to claim gold in the men's 10m platform at the Oceania Championships on Friday.
