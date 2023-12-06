Busted: crystal pipe and drugs found in L-plater's car

A woman on bail for drug-related offences has been arrested and lost her licence after police searched her car at a traffic stop.
On Monday morning, the 32-year-old woman was stopped in Cessnock by highway patrol officers.
The woman was on her learner's licence, however police allege she was not supervised by an authorised person while behind the wheel.
Officers searched the Mitsubishi Outlander and found several resealable bags containing a crystal substance, along with an implement allegedly used for smoking illegal drugs.
Further checks revealed the woman was on bail as a result of previous drug-related offences.
The woman was arrested and taken to Cessnock police station, where she was charged for possessing a prohibited drug and breach of bail.
She will appear at Kurri Kurri Local Court as a result of the drug possession offence.
Her driver's licence was suspended for three months and she was issued a penalty notice of $987 for driving without an authorised supervisor.
