Your Weekender reads: chefs' Christmas feasts; Benjalu; blacksmiths are back; Tom Jones

Explore what's inside the Herald Weekender, December 9.
It's the time to eat, drink and be merry. We ask a handful the region's best-known chefs what they have planned on December 25.
Branxton blacksmith Will Maguire is proud to be an organiser of Australia's first National Blacksmith Survey exhibition, now on at Port Macquarie.
It's safe to suggest that Benjalu underestimated just how exciting their reunion would be to their fans. Benjalu's first show since 2015 is raising money for charity.
Tom Jones brings his Ages & Stages Tour to the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in April. He's come a long way and, as he tells Josh Leeson, his first Australian tour was almost cancelled.
Mike Scanlon tells author Joseph Conrad's dramatic relationship with the sea. Also, what's the Hunter's intriguing link to the famous writer?
There are plenty of opportunities to get your Christmas on this weekend. Check out the What's On Guide.
