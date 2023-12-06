Newcastle Heraldsport
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Trainer Shaun Guthrie scores double at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 6 2023 - 7:31pm
Trainer Shaun Guthrie scores double at The Gardens
Trainer Shaun Guthrie scores double at The Gardens

Shaun Guthrie is looking to the December 30 Wauchope Cup heats with Nora's Boy, which completed a winning double for the Lake Cathie trainer at The Gardens on Wednesday.

