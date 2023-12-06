Trainer Shaun Guthrie scores double at The Gardens

Shaun Guthrie is looking to the December 30 Wauchope Cup heats with Nora's Boy, which completed a winning double for the Lake Cathie trainer at The Gardens on Wednesday.
Nora's Boy was a $3 second elect for the 4th/5th grade 515m event but he was only moderately away from box one to be midfield.
However, he railed well and was strong late to hit the lead early in the home straight and win by three-quarters of a length over Skinny Wit.
In the previous race, Guthrie's Meeka Dancer made it three from three over The Gardens 400m to start her career.
Meeka Dancer, a $2.10 favourite, started brilliantly from box three to easily bulld a handy lead. She was never threatened, going on to win by 2.5 lengths from Tiny Tayla.
Take My Bet, for Robert Vines jnr, was an impressive winner on the day, running a sharp 22.65 seconds for the 400m to take out the 10th.
