Short Stories 2024: Merewether Baths at sunset

By Jill Rowsell
December 26 2023 - 3:32pm
"Oh, so it is you, Wal! Thought it looked like your style as you carved up the water in the pool this evening, albeit noticeably slower than your usual morning drill, mate!"

