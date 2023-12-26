Short Stories 2024: Merewether Baths at sunset

"Oh, so it is you, Wal! Thought it looked like your style as you carved up the water in the pool this evening, albeit noticeably slower than your usual morning drill, mate!"
"It's likely to get a lot slower, Blacky ..."
"Yeah, why's that mate?"
"Well just observing the dying end of this particularly spectacular summer's day in God's Country, I realised that's exactly what is in store for me. For all of us in the end I guess, but it seems that 'my dying' could be sooner rather than later!"
"F---! What can I say, mate."
"Nothing, no one can change it - as the saying goes 'shit happens'. Anyway, tell me what you're still doing here at day's end? Don't tell me that bloody pump I helped you adjust last week and the week before is playing up again. You would think that the council hierarchy could get their act together by doing less squabbling and fork out some of the ratepayers' hard-earned payments on essential repairs. Blind Freddy could see what was needed there months ago in order to fix or replace the bastard pump."
My highlight each morning was taking the micky out of the guys who frequented the steps of knowledge where we shared a joke or two after our daily swim.
They called me Mr Merewether, definitely not for my physique or good looks, but for my spiel to any strangers who happened to walk by.
I enjoyed welcoming them to paradise - "you wouldn't find a better spot to swim than this anywhere in the world" - and I damn well meant that, my oath I did.
They soon agreed.
The fishermen who frequented the rocks to the south of the pool often came back with their trophies which they held up for us to admire. Blackfish off the rocks was a constant.
It was a good place, a happy place to be.
I often took the grandkids there during their school holiday breaks and they loved to see the water pouring over the iconic blocks.
On days like these, they could jump in on the ocean side and the tidal waves would wash them right across the pool.
On days like these, they could jump in on the ocean side and the tidal waves would wash them right across the pool.
I loved watching their delighted faces.
The amusement in their eyes as they enjoyed listening to the jokes we old blokes shared was worth more than any amount of money.
"Hey Pop, tell them the one you told us last night."
"No mate they might wet their pants, they're old you know!"
"I bet they can't fart as loud as you, though".
And so it went, the old blokes trying to outdo the young ones with this silly carefree banter. The grandkids weren't interested in building sandcastles or forts on the beach ... this was, by far, so much more enjoyable.
Folks often walked by with their dogs heading for the leash-free area to exercise their furry companions. I saved my apple cores for them, on occasions, and they sniffed my swimming bag for more tasty treats.
Life doesn't get much better than this I thought. The salt water, sun, smiling faces of swimmers, children, fishermen and contented dogs passing me by.
However, just lately what I couldn't for the life of me work out was just why my breathing was becoming laboured on my daily walks and swims.
My body ached in places I didn't even know I had. I grew frustrated with these strange symptoms.
I tried to ignore them but eventually mentioned them to "the bride of 50 years" and she wasted no time in making me an appointment with the family quack (a bloody good bloke and fellow swimmer).
"Vell Volly," he mumbled in his deep Indian brogue, "I think we need to investigate this further we can't have you out of the vorter too long. Volly's vorter vonderland just von't be the same without you."
True to his word, Doc had me investigated for breathing problems. X-rays and scans were performed post haste, then within days, the telling PET scan.
OMG. "Sorry Wal, stage 4 lung cancer with mets".
Most likely cause: early years of smoking cigs (very cool in those days), welding of pipes and plates, then working with asbestos lagging in shipbuilding, which ironically was the job I loved most.
Seeing the ships through to their launching day was a great source of fulfillment and pride, as was having my wife and kids at the dockyard to witness first-hand the final efforts of all of those who had worked so hard in constructing these giants of the sea.
Then finally to top it all off, the coal dust, inhaled at the loader. A lethal combination of all of the above I guess.
Meantime, I had worked hard at keeping myself fit and healthy by walking our dogs every morning, exercising in the gym, swimming daily after work and most mornings during my retirement.
Perhaps, I wouldn't have enjoyed making it to the three score years and 10 mark if I hadn't exercised. Who knows?
The oncologists offered chemo and radiation, both of which I tried, but unfortunately in my particular advanced case neither treatment was the answer to the hopes of "more quality time for both me and my loved ones."
The one thing that made it almost bearable for me, was the knowledge that at the end of this mayhem, my family would be scattering my ashes in the ocean waters off Merewether Baths.
I would be able, once again to frolic in the soothing salt water, just as I had done throughout my life and now pain free.
As a kid I had body surfed Pogo's with mates. Then during my cool dude teenage phase, I did surf patrol at Dixon Park beach, where taking in the sight of beach girls strolling by was our bonus.
On retirement, Merewether Ocean Baths was my truly happy place. I found great contentment just being there.
"Let the sun go down on me."
