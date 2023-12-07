A HOUSE in Merewether Heights has hit the market after undergoing a Palm Springs-inspired renovation.
The 12-month project transformed the property from a retro time warp and into a modern four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, combining elements of the property's original features with a nod to the popular California desert design style.
The property, at 7 Peak Street, is listed with Josh Mana at Green St Property who is guiding $2.3 million to $2.5 million for the sale.
It last exchanged for $1.72 million in May 2022, according to CoreLogic.
The owners bought the house, which sits on an elevated 613 square metre block, with the intention of it being their "forever home".
However, that plan was short-lived after they found another renovation project - their fifth - to move on to.
The owner said it was the view at Peak Street that convinced him to move only a few streets over from their previous home which they had newly renovated.
Large picture windows at the front of the home take in views across Newcastle, the ocean and beyond towards Port Stephens.
"You have those views straight up to Nelson Bay," the owner said.
"My partner wanted a view and I didn't really appreciate the view that this property had until going there."
One of the stand-out areas in the home is the sleek white kitchen with gold fixtures, Caesarstone porcelain benches, premium appliances and a Bili tap system with sparkling, boiled and chilled water all-in-one.
There is also a large walk-in pantry with a second sink.
"We had some work to get it up to the standard of our previous home," the owner said.
"Initially, we weren't planning on selling it so all of the finishes that we have done are really high-end."
The open-plan kitchen and dining area has wood panelling on the walls which is one of the home's original design features retained in the renovation.
A striking addition in the dining room is gas fireplace with a stone wall feature that replaced the original built-in glass china cabinet.
The stone work is also used in the entry way on the staircase and in a garden bed filled with cacti, as well as on retaining walls in the front yard.
The owners also created internal access from the garage into the entry way, swapping the green concrete staircase for engineered oak timber flooring.
Elsewhere, the retro tiles in the main bathroom were kept alongside the addition of fluted glass, feature tiles and designer tapware to add a modern feel.
"We are really happy with how it turned out and I think with that era of home, it was really easy to achieve that Palm Springs-style," the owner said.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, a walk-in robe and balcony access.
There is a lounge room, a study nook and a rumpus room upstairs, as well as a utility room and a laundry with a third bathroom downstairs.
The study area leads out to a large timber deck fitted with ceiling heaters.
Other features include underfloor heating in the bathrooms and home automation for operable windows, lights, air conditioning, heating and entry.
The property is open for inspection on December 9 at 10.30am.
