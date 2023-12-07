Meet the appliances revolutionising your home cleaning routine

Learn which cleaning appliances you should update first to make cleaning your home faster, easier and more efficient. Picture Shutterstock

It wasn't that long ago when the only technological appliance we had in our cleaning supplies closet was just the humble vacuum cleaner.



Nowadays, however, modern homeowners have a range of different technological cleaning solutions to select from.



And these techie cleaning tools streamline our home cleaning routines in more ways than one.

For starters, modern cleaning appliances can help cut our cleaning time down significantly, thanks in part to the fact that lots of tools have been developed to be multi-functional.



On top of this, cleaning appliances have been developed to be smart and streamlined, allowing you to clean deeper as well as clean faster.

But what cleaning appliances should you be updating first?



We're here to answer just that question today by sharing the most popular cleaning gadgets being used by homeowners across Australia.

The Carpet Steam Cleaner

Carpet steam cleaners are becoming increasingly popular, and it's easy to see why.



Carpet steam cleaners offer a number of advantages over regular vacuum cleaners.



This includes the ability to dramatically lighten or even remove spots and stains on your carpet or give your car interiors a spotless clean.

Carpet steam cleaners are fantastic for a flawless deep clean, saving time and money on final cleans when vacating a carpeted rental or giving life to old rugs.



In addition, carpet steam cleaners are able to restore upholstery closer to their purchasing condition more effectively than a regular hand wash or vacuum.

The Self-Cleaning Oven

The oven is a staple piece of machinery in any kitchen, but it's also the most difficult to clean. It isn't as simple as a stovetop where you just scrub a pan and wipe a surface when you're done. If the caked on burnt pieces of mystery food isn't enough to deter you then the greasy substances at the bottom will. Using your cotton wool to scrub away at your oven for hours is not only time-consuming and frustrating, but extremely tiresome on your back and knees.

Fortunately, self-cleaning ovens are here to make the chore much easier. Many self-cleaning ovens come with an inbuilt feature for easier cleaning that activates at high temperatures. When this feature is activated, it turns all that disgusting food residue into ashes that can be easily wiped away.

Some models go the extra mile with a steam cleaning option, using water to loosen tough grime. Imagine all the guilt free treats you can bake with little to no clean up.

It is highly recommended to regularly clean your oven to minimise the risk of fires. So, in addition to being easier to clean, the self-cleaning oven can also help prevent fires by eliminating potential sources of ignition.

Smart Home Appliances

In the days of old, household appliances were relatively simple devices. They performed a single task, which is exactly what we expected of them.

As time rolls on, however, more appliances are designed with advanced features that can perform a number of tasks. Have you ever got all your recipe ingredients ready, only to take a look in your fridge to discover that a vital ingredient is expired? Well, this won't be a problem anymore with a smart refrigerator.

Smart fridges can automatically keep track of expiration dates and restocking levels so you never have expired staples again. With this appliance, there will be no more bad eggs in my fridge!

Once you have all your ingredients ready to go, naturally the next step is to bake it in the oven. But wait! You forgot to preheat the oven and have already closed the recipe. Good thing you have a smart oven, which has already been programmed to preheat to the perfect temperature for your meal.

Your smart appliances will also help with those energy bills (looking at you, cost of living crisis) by automatically powering down when they're not in use.

If you're tight for time or have more kids than you can count that are bugging you every second, consider investing in a few smart home appliances to take off the load.

A Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Anyone who has ever owned a cat knows that cleaning their litter box is one of the least pleasant aspects of pet ownership. Not only is it a terrible sensory experience - it requires frequent monitoring to keep fresh for your favourite feline.

Thankfully, you guessed it, there's a solution for this. Self-cleaning litter boxes help to alleviate your pet poop troubles. Self-cleaning litter boxes automatically scoop waste into a sealed container after each use. Not only does this reduce the amount of work required to maintain the litter box but it also helps to control odours around the house. This will ensure you can keep the litter clean for longer periods of time, of course to your cat's delight.

Cleaning Devices for People With Mobility Issues

For people with mobility issues, doing everyday tasks like cleaning can be extremely challenging. Reaching up to dust shelves or down to scrub floors can be difficult or even impossible.

Fortunately, there are a number of cleaning devices specifically designed for people with limited mobility. For example, extendable dusters can help you clean hard-to-reach places without having to climb on furniture or stretch dangerously. This device has the added bonus of helping those with a height deficiency to reach higher places. Similarly, long-handled mops and brooms can help you clean floors without having to stoop down.

In addition, there are also a number of self-cleaning devices on the market that can help take some of the work out of cleaning. From automatic vacuum cleaners to robotic window cleaners, these devices can make it easier to keep your home clean and tidy.

Air Purifiers

Indoor air is often more polluted than outdoor air. Plus, numerous people suffer from allergies or respiratory problems exacerbated by exposure to dust, pollen, mould, and other airborne particles.

An air purifier can help to remove these contaminants from the air, improving indoor air quality and making it easier to breathe. In addition, air purifiers can also help to reduce odours, making rooms smell fresher and cleaner. Unfortunately though, they don't work on noise pollution. So, regular noise cancelling headphones may be the only option to combat your neighbours trumpet practice at 2AM.

Similarly to headphones, air purifiers come in a variety of sizes and styles to suit any need. So don't worry if a white cube doesn't fit your home aesthetic, as there will be plenty of other options.

Eco Sterilising Appliances

Your home may be filled with a range of invisible bacteria and viruses. Not all are harmful, but the ones that are will make you wish you steam cleaned your house when you had the chance.

There is of course a solution to this, eco sterilising appliances. The most obvious benefit of eco sterilising appliances is that they can make your home cleaner and more hygienic. By using steam and UV sterilising technologies, eco sterilisers can kill many of the aforementioned harmful bacteria and viruses in your home. Eco sterilises ensure you can keep your family safe from illnesses.

Additionally, eco sterilisers can also save you time and effort as they can clean multiple surfaces quickly and easily. They're also often very energy efficient. Eco sterilisers offer a multitude of benefits that make them an excellent choice for any household.

