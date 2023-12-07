Belinda Clark calls for elite-level cricket's return to Newcastle

Belinda Clark believes getting top-level cricket matches back in Newcastle is "a critical step" to the sport's continued growth and development in the region.
The former Australian women's cricket captain's trail-blazing efforts were recognised on Wednesday night, when the Newcastle 53-year-old was part of a third intake of Sydney Cricket Ground life member inductees.
Speaking to the Newcastle Herald about the honour, a "thrilled" Clark reflected on her journey from schoolgirls cricket and playing in a junior boys competition to becoming one of Australia's cricket greats.
Between 1991 and 2005, Clark played 15 Tests, 118 one-day internationals and a lone T20 game for Australia, captaining her country for 12 years.
She was fortunate enough to watch international cricket at No.1 Sportsground growing up then captained Australia in a one-day match against England there in 2000.
But No.1 - despite an $8 million upgrade funded by Newcastle City Council - is no longer considered fit for elite-level matches, having last been used as a Sheffield Shield venue almost eight years ago.
"It's a big city and to be able to bring great cricket matches to the town, I think it's a critical step," Clark said.
"Newcastle has a strong cricket history and it's a shame that it's sort of fallen off that schedule of Shield cricket and Big Bash cricket. It would be a really good move to put it back and get a stadium or a place where it's appropriate that that level of cricket can be played."
There were no girls or women's competitions in Newcastle when Clark plied her trade. She honed her skills with "a hotchpotch way of learning", which included "an intertwining of indoor cricket, cricket, and mixed comps and playing with senior women [in Sydney] and playing with junior boys".
Newcastle District Cricket Association made Clark, Sally Griffiths and Leah Poulton - all Australian representatives from Newcastle - life members this summer.
"Just in that era there was Sally then me then Leah," Clark said.
"That's three people who have played for Australia and had significant careers. It's quite remarkable that a town at that point which didn't have a women's competition or a girls competition has been able to do that.
"That's another reason why I think there's such great potential in that region if you can get some Big Bash cricket or international cricket back on the agenda. There will be a lot of kids inspired to play."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.