Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter artisan takes leading role in breathing life into blacksmithing

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
December 8 2023 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Branxton blacksmith Will Maguire is proud to be an organiser of Australia's first National Blacksmith Survey exhibition, now on show at The Glasshouse in Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.