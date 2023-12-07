Cardiff Heights acreage smashes suburb record

BIG sales are still happening as the end of the year approaches, with a further two suburb record sales in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the past week.
A private acreage with a three-tier resort-style pool "smashed the suburb record out of the park" in Cardiff Heights, according to Harcourts Newcastle listing agent Tess Fearon.
Read more about the sale here.
The big results keep on coming.
In Islington, a renovated circa 1900-built freestanding terrace on a double block secured the suburb's top residential sale after it went to auction.
Read how much it sold for here.
A new report from Aus Property Professionals this week revealed the top neighbouring 'bridesmaid' suburbs - where buyers look to when priced out of the go-to suburb - across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
"If a buyer cannot afford their favourite suburb it is likely that buyers will consider a neighbouring suburb as the next best thing," Aus Property Professionals buyer's agent Lloyd Edge said.
Read which suburbs made the list here.
There was good news for mortgage holders this week when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the cash rate steady.
As widely tipped by experts and economists, the RBA held the cash rate target at 4.35 per cent at its meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
If you love a before and after transformation, this property in Merewether Heights is worth checking out.
The home is on the market after undergoing a Palm Spring-inspired renovation by its owners who have since moved on to another project.
The result combines elements of the property's original features with a nod to the popular California desert design style.
Take a look inside here.
We recently took a sneak peek inside a renovated 1920s California Bungalow on a quarter acre block in Hamilton South that is set to hit the market later this month.
The five-bedroom, two-bathroom home, which sits on a fan-shaped block spanning almost 1100 square metres, underwent a magazine-worthy renovation that included a "Melbourne-inspired" extension at the rear.
Read our chat with the owner here.
Are you in the market for a new home?
A newly built five-coastal-inspired home is set to hit the market this week in Bar Beach with Natalie Tonks at Presence Real Estate.
Take a sneak peek inside the property here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@ austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.