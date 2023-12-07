A NEWLY built coastal-inspired home is set to hit the market this week in Bar Beach.
The five-bedroom property at 7 Wrightson Avenue listed with Natalie Tonks at Presence Real Estate had already drawn pre-market interest from buyers ahead of a preview opening on Thursday night.
"It's not common to have a brand new house that hasn't been lived in on the market in Bar Beach," Ms Tonks said.
"It was custom-built for the owners to move into and they have quite a few kids, so it was designed as the dream family home.
"The owners' circumstances changed though which has led them to sell."
Wrightson Avenue is a tightly-held street in Bar Beach positioned close to the beach and the ANZAC Memorial Walk.
CoreLogic records show that only one house and two units have been sold on the street in almost two years.
The most recent sale was a four-bedroom art deco home listed for the first time in almost 33 years that sold for $3.57 million in September.
Set on 633 square metres, the original 1960s-era brick home was demolished to make way for the two-storey design which spans six bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living areas.
On the ground floor is the open-plan living, dining and kitchen area which has a walk-in pantry that could rival the size of a standard kitchen.
An oversized Caesarstone island bench with a textured finish is the centrepiece of the kitchen which has two ovens, an integrated dishwasher and an integrated fridge and freezer.
The adjoining pantry has a second dishwasher and extensive storage space.
Built with family living in mind, the open-plan area connects to an alfresco deck with a built-in barbecue area that overlooks the backyard.
There is also pool, which includes a swim jet that can be controlled from inside with the press of a button, and a fire pit area.
"What was important to the owner was that she could be in the kitchen and still see the kids in the backyard and the pool," she said.
There is also an oversized laundry on the ground floor, as well as a bedroom/study and adjoining bathroom.
Upstairs has the remaining five bedrooms, including the master which has an oversized ensuite with huge his-and-hers walk-in robes.
There is also an additional living space and study area with two built-in desks.
Other features include Havwood engineered flooring, ducted air conditioning and ducted vacuuming.
The agent said a price guide was yet to be determined.
Bar Beach is one of the most in-demand suburbs in Newcastle given its close proximity to the beach and the city.
According to CoreLogic, the median house price in Bar Beach is $2.12 million which is the highest in the Newcastle region.
Last month, Ms Tonks secured the top sale in the suburb after a house overlooking Bar Beach sold for a record $7.050 million.
