Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Dawn tribute to lost son, father, policeman and Newcastle Knight

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated December 8 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FOOTBALLER, a father, a brother, a son, a former copper and a larrikin. Those are some of the ways 49-year-old Mark Lucas was remembered on Friday at Nobbys beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.