Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Missy Higgins offers second listen to The Sound Of White on national tour

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
December 8 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missy Higgins is celebrating her debut album with a special two-act tour. Picture by Tajette O'Halloran
Missy Higgins is celebrating her debut album with a special two-act tour. Picture by Tajette O'Halloran

MISSY Higgins will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her ground-breaking debut album The Sound Of White with a special two-act tour next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.