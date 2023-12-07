Missy Higgins offers second listen to The Sound Of White on national tour

MISSY Higgins will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her ground-breaking debut album The Sound Of White with a special two-act tour next year.
The tour kicks-off at the Frankston Arts Centre on March 28 before finishing at Newcastle's Civic Theatre on June 15.
It'll be the Scar hit-maker's first concert back at the Civic Theatre since a triumphant 2014 show which the Newcastle Herald described as "fun and full of bright, sparky energy."
The first act of the concert will feature stripped-back acoustic versions of new songs and tracks from other albums, before Higgins returns for a second set with her band to perform The Sound Of White in its entirety, plus other popular cuts.
The 40-year-old was 20 when she released The Sound Of White in September 2004 to widespread critical acclaim and commercial success.
Fuelled by the No.1 single Scar, the album debuted at the top of the ARIA charts.
The record eventually went on to sell one million copies, won six ARIA Awards and is cited as being one of the most influential Australian albums of the 2000s, and pivotal in expanding the industry for female singer-songwriters.
"I wrote all those songs in my late teens when I never thought anyone would hear them, so they were very personal, like I was writing my secrets in a diary," Higgins said,
"I did less of that on later albums for lots of reasons, but lately I realised I'd gone back to that confessional mode of songwriting.
"I guess it's been my way of dealing with the end of my marriage. So I feel like I've come full circle. I was starting life from scratch at 20 and now, like lots of people, I'm figuring out how to start life all over again at 40."
Pre-sale tickets for Missy Higgins' June 15 show at the Civic Theatre begins on Monday, before general sale opens on Wednesday.
