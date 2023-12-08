In-form striker back to lead Jets smash and grab mission

APOSTOLOS Stamatelopoulos is back leading the pack for the Newcastle Jets.
Stamatelopoulos was straight to the front at training this week, leading the way from the first drill to the last.
It didn't matter that the striker was returning from a hamstring strain, which forced him to sit out the 2-0 loss to Melbourne City.
It is an approach Stamatelopoulos has taken since touching down in Newcastle after two seasons in Greece.
And it's why coach Rob Stanton is confident Stamatelopoulos can start against unbeaten A-League leaders Wellington in the New Zealand on Saturday and cause them problems.
"It is great to have him back," Stanton said. "We need our best players on the park to do well. I think it might have been a different story if he had played last week. Stamma has been in form for us and been a nuisance for opposition teams.
"You need people who will go to the front and lead. Stamma does that. When you are leading, you have that confidence and belief that something is going to happen."
Stamatelopoulos has scored four goals in five games in his second coming at the Jets - he netted three goals in 12 games in the 2020-21 campaign after arriving mid-season from Western United
His explosive start to the campaign followed a productive pre-season in which the 24-year-old was a regular on the score sheet.
"Once he arrived, he followed a strong process," Stanton said. "He hadn't trained a lot and his body needed to be built up again. We eased him in and then started to increase the loads. He started doing more and demanding more.
"We added more layers to his individual program. In the end, what he got was confidence, belief and hunger. He has taken that onto the park and led the way. That is why he is scoring goals."
Stamateloupolos' return means Justin Vidic drops to the bench after an impressive debut against City, in which he fired the Jets' only shot on target.
"There was a little win there for us in Justin," Stanton said. "He came in and did a really good job.
"That has done him the world of good. He now knows what it is like to play in the A-League. He also knows that he has to work on things to keep getting better."
Stanton also plans to increase input of wonder boy Archie Goodwin, who continues to build up his fitness after two operations on his back during the off-season.
"Archie has has had two consistent weeks with 30 minutes," Stanton said. "I'm hoping to get him more game time this week. Things are starting to look up."
Attacking midfielder Reno Piscopo is also finding his feet after a long lay-off with a calf issue.
He played 32 minutes against City and Stanton is considering starting the livewire against his former club.
"The quicker I get him on the park, the quicker he can find his groove," the coach said. "He might suffer a little bit until he gets his rhythm. We might suffer a bit too. The longer I leave it, the longer I don't have him."
Teenage attacker Lachy Bayliss (groin) remains sidelined, while French import Jason Berthomier also faces a few weeks out with a knee problem.
Wellington are unbeaten and sit on top of the ladder on 14 points.
However, they have only scored 10 goals, one more than the Jets.
"They have built their game on defending really well," Stanton said. "They have had less entries into the penalty area than us. Yet they have still been able to score goals. It shows that when they have had their chances, they have been clinical.
"They are an experienced team, who have been together a while. It will be a good challenge."
"Anyone is beatable if you are ready to go and play with the intent to win.
"Last week, I thought we weren't too bad and just got punished for silly mistakes against top quality team.
"If we we had taken our chances, we would be sitting up higher and possibly in the top six. That is what the game is about, moments."
