Wallsend welcome back trio for key clash

WALLSEND captain Jacob Montgomery welcomes back key trio Nathan Price, Callum Gabriel and Ryan Brooks for a crucial clash with Cardiff-Boolaroo.
In what marks the last round before the Christmas break, only one competition point separates the two sides on Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade ladder.
Montgomery says it shapes as a "double-win game" and having Price, Gabriel and Brooks available again helps the defending premiers after missing out against joint leaders City last start.
"Certainly strengthens up our batting," Montgomery told the Newcastle Herald.
"We still had a strong batting line-up last week, strong enough to win the game, but obviously bringing in a few classy guys helps."
Tigers newcomer Aidan Fulcher (103) opened the batting and was the mainstay in a total of 244 on Saturday, Wallsend eventually falling 58 runs shy of hosts City (302).
"He batted really well and just did his job. He had his plan, stuck to it and executed it well," Montgomery said.
In the field Fulcher now hands over the gloves to regular wicketkeeper Brooks.
"He was a late pick up for us [from City], maybe around September. I knew he could play but he started in seconds and came up keeping wise when Ryan [Brooks] and Joe [Clarke] were both out. He got an opportunity there and he's taken it," Montgomery said.
Wallsend (29 points) dropped a spot from second to third with CBs (28) equal fourth.
The upcoming encounter between them at Pasterfield Sports Complex gets underway on Saturday.
"It's a double-win kind of game and they've been playing well," Montgomery said.
CBs are coming off a loss to Stockton last round, marking their first two-day defeat since an outright against Wallsend a little over 12 months ago.
Cardiff's eight-game unbeaten streak in the longer format started with a tie and was followed by seven straight wins - six to finish last season and one more this summer.
Elsewhere in round eight and frontrunners Charlestown (38) visit Waratah-Mafield minus Adam Winchester (knee), likely sidelined until at least next month.
"It's come at a good time in terms of how many games he misses," Charlestown skipper Daniel Arms said.
Stockton (28) meet University at Bernie Curran Oval with all-rounder Nathan Hudson named in the top XI.
City (38) tackle Toronto at No.1 Sportsground.
Hamilton-Wickham travel to meet Wests (24) at Harker Oval.
Belmont, who have both won and lost outright across the last two rounds, are at home to Merewether.
