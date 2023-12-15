The Nahariya House in Hamilton South a masterclass in design and function

4 beds | 3 bath | 5 car
An elegant original facade and perfect street appeal are the delightful first impressions of this landmark home.
A breathtaking rear extension encompassing a vast living, dining and kitchen space makes a bold statement in industrial luxe without losing charm.
Comprehensively re-modelled with bricks from a demolished Melbourne warehouse, this property has been extended with a strong architectural focus and expansive walls of glass surrounding the open plan living zone. The end result is a masterclass in design and function with a stunning array of contemporary features overlaid by timeless c1920s beauty.
Double height glass provides wow-factor and delivers a seamless line between indoors and out. Feature brick walls, a polished concrete floor, a timber-lined ceiling, and combustion fire enhance the expansive living zone.
A statement kitchen boasts natural stone surfaces, top-end appliances including three Smeg ovens, and a well-appointed butler-style area with three dishwashers, sink and bar/cocktail area.
A formal lounge room with original fireplace, picture rails and leadlight windows sits below a large 3.6m x 9.9m loft with split-system AC, ideal as an office or rumpus.
Two of the five gorgeous bedrooms open out to the front verandah via French doors.
The superb master bedroom opens to a private courtyard and boasts a large WIR and beautiful ensuite.
Both bathrooms include teselated tiling, underfloor heating, claw-foot bath, New York Marble benchtop and handmade tapwear.
Ducted and zoned AC, flawless timber floors, window sheers, plantation shutters, louvered windows, dream laundry and luxe mud room add to the feature list.
Auto double garage with drive-through access and extra driveway parking complement the appeal while an outdoor shower area is perfect for a post swim/surf rinse off.
Optimising its 1065sqm block, rear gardens frame the home and assure absolute privacy.
With stacker doors opening wide from the living zone, the line between the home and garden are blurred, creating the ultimate indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The class of this home is further enhanced by the home's premier location.
Feeling wonderfully private within one of Hamilton South's most prestigious streets, this leafy parcel is astonishingly close to lifestyle attractions.
Stroll to Hamilton South Public or drive four minutes to Newcastle Grammar School, swim or surf daily at Bar, Dixon or Merewether Beach, head to the CBD in no time, or grab a meal at The Junction, Darby Street or Beaumont Street - everything is within arm's reach.
