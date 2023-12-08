Dylan Gibbons eyeing more joy with top stable in Inglis Nursery

Newcastle jockey Dylan Gibbons hopes winning form shines through when he chases more success with the powerhouse Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable in the $500,000 Inglis Nursery (1000m) on Saturday at Randwick.
Gibbons rides filly Deep Joy in the rich race for two-year-olds after taking her to a fast-finishing win on debut at Newcastle on November 26 in a 900m 2YO maiden.
In driving rain but on a good surface, the daughter of Deep Field raced behind the leaders before making up two lengths inside the last 200m to win by a half-length over Glorioso.
She is the only winner in an Inglis field which also contains group 3 Maribyrnong Plate placegetters Blue Stratum and Odinson as well as several first-starters. Deep Joy was a $5 TAB chance from a handy draw in two, while Blue Stratum ($3.70, gate seven), Odinson ($4.60, gate 14) and debutante Jupiter Hills ($4.20, gate six) led the market.
Gibbons was impressed with Deep Joy's win and he believed she would improve again over more ground.
"It's just probably a promising thing going to 1000, and the further it goes, the better it will be," Gibbons said.
"Obviously most of these two-year-olds are well schooled up now, but having that race experience has got to count for something.
"The fact she's been there before and done it and won, she's got a lot more favours than most of the field and she's drawn nice, so it looks a good set up for her.
"She did everything perfect last start. I wanted to find something to roll into it with but I couldn't, so it was ultra impressive to do that at her first start and hopefully she goes on with it."
Gibbons had his breakthrough group 1 success on Explosive Jack for Maher and Eustace in the Sydney Cup last April and he also rides Wyclif ($13) for the team in the listed Santa Cup (2000m) on Saturday. The seven-year-old import comes to Sydney with solid Victorian form this preparation, including an 1800m win at Sandown.
"It comes from the right stable and it's been around a while," Gibbons said. "It's drawn nice and soft [in one] with no weight [53kgs], so it gets a few favours there.
"They've been great to me and obviously gave me my first group 1 winner and a lot of other support outside that, so hopefully if it's not Deep Joy, it can be Wyclif."
Gibbons partners David Payne-trained Fox Fighter ($13) for the first time in the listed Razor Sharp (1200m). He was fourth last start in the listed Starlight Stakes.
"It's a horse with a short, sharp dash and it got stuck behind one going backwards, so he had to use him sooner than he wanted to, which made his run short-lived, but he's a good little horse on his day," he said.
He was also down to ride Loch Eagle for boss Kris Lees in the feature $2 million The Ingham (1600m) but it was second emergency on Friday. Gibbons could instead pilot Williamsburg, which gained a start after a scratching. Lees-trained Rustic Steel was a $12 chance in the race.
Loch Eagle was the best of the rest in The Gong last start behind a dominant Detonator Jack.
"He's getting bad barriers and he's not getting much luck," Gibbons said.
"He gave Detonator Jack the cart up in that race.
"He's a lovely horse to deal with, and he just wants to please you. He's a beautiful animal and it makes it better that he's got loads of ability. Hopefully he can get a run, overcome the alley and get a cruisier run.
"If he can be the one getting a camp off someone, and he can be the one storming home over the top of them."
On Sunday, Gibbons heads to Shoalhaven to ride Lees-trained Baltic Coast in the Nowra Cup, which is a Big Dance qualifier.
"I've ridden him a few times now but sadly never won on him," he said.
"I've had a few placings and he should be competitive in that race."
