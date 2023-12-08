Newcastle Herald
Olivia Higgins among re-signings as Knights target NRLW threepeat

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated December 8 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 1:30pm
Olivia Higgins. Picture by Marina Neil
Reliable home-grown hooker and three-time premiership-winner Olivia Higgins has re-signed with the Newcastle Knights for a further three years.

